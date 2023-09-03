MPI grads set up classes for stateless kids in Ulu Kapit

SIBU (Sept 3): Two cousins from Long Singgut in Ulu Kapit, who do not have identification cards (IC), have set up classes at their village to enable children who face the same problem to obtain some education.

Lili Rudy, 22, who graduated from the Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) with a Diploma in Social Work, said it was the very least that she could do for the children in her village.

“I do not have an IC. My parents had been fighting for my IC since I was 12 years old.

“I am 22 years old this year, and the fight continues. It is very hard for us.

“One valuable lesson that I have learned personally while doing my diploma at MPI is that I learn to fight for the right, to be the voice for the voiceless,” she told reporters when met at the 30th MPI graduation ceremony here yesterday.

Lili established the classes with her cousin Hesty Linggi, 21, about a year ago, but due to various commitments, they could only run them for a month.

However, about two months ago, they reopened the classes teaching Bahasa Malaysia, English and Mathematics.

They called their endeavour ‘St Mary’s School’, as they are using the hall of the Mary Immaculate Conception Church of Long Singgut.

Lili said after Hesty went to Bintulu to run the family’s business, she now operates the classes with the help of two teachers in her village.

“There are about 20 children, aged between seven and 12, attending the classes.

“We cannot do it for free, so in a way, we earn a little bit by charging a minimum fee every month. Not much, but enough for us to get by,” she said.

Lili and Hesty are the outcome of the collaboration between the MPI and the Catholic Church that co-sponsored their studies at MPI in Diploma in Social Work.

According to Lili, she and Hesty are among the 300 people in her village who do not have ICs.

“I consider myself fortunate that I was able to finish my study until SPM level, and now I have received my diploma.

“However, I do hope that I could get my IC soon and hopefully, land a government job, because for now I cannot apply for any jobs despite having a diploma.

“It really made me sad thinking about it, but I do hope that I would get the IC and I pray the same for the children in my village who are facing the same problem,” she said, adding that she had been to the National Registration Department many times to apply for her IC.

Both of her parents only have a green card each.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, MPI principal Hii King Kai also called upon the government to simplify and expedite the verification and approval of the citizenship status of stateless Sarawakians.

He said both Lili and Hesty, despite being born and raised in Sarawak, are still without the blue ICs, leaving them unable to open bank accounts, apply for a passport, or even register for post-paid mobile phone services.

Hii also called upon the federal government to expedite the passing of the Social Workers Professional Act, which was first drafted in 2012, but still pending approval in Parliament.

“The passing of the Social Workers Professional Act would elevate the status of the individuals who run our country’s many social welfare programmes, allowing them to be seen as professionals and making the management of social work in Malaysia more efficient,” said the MPI principal.

A total of 186 MPI students received their diplomas and degrees yesterday, and another seven received their Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) certificates.

Also present were MPI vice chairman Dr Peter Tang and honorary chairman Hii Ching Chiong.