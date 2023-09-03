Over 300 youths benefit from DAP Stampin Service Centre’s tertiary education aid

KUCHING (Sept 3): More than 300 youths have received the Stampin Parliamentary Service Centre’s Tertiary Education Assistance Fund since the programme kicked off in March this year, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

He said this programme was undertaken by the DAP Stampin Service Centre to help students pursue tertiary education.

“The recipients are from all races and religions.

“It is my main focus for the utilisation of my parliamentary allocation to be channelled towards educational purposes, helping the students and upgrading or improving the teaching facilities for the students.

“I hope that through this fund, it would not only help lighten the financial burden off the parents, but also to serve as an encouragement to the students to strive better in their studies,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Chong, the main criterium for the application is that the combined monthly income of a student’s parents is below RM7,000.

He also said the applicants must be students currently undertaking diploma or bachelor degree courses at any local university or other institution of higher learning.