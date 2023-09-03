Party’s core principle in line with government’s commitment of serving people, says SUPP man

SIBU (Sept 3): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community and Development Committee chairman Kevin Lau said the party’s core principle of serving the people is in line with the government’s commitment to ensure the well-being of all Sarawakians.

He added the community and development committee unit was established for this main purpose, which includes getting to understand issues faced by the community and finding the best solution for it.

This he said is to further improve the community’s quality of life.

“The political journey is a tough and a long one. As members of this party, we are all in the same boat and we should not fear challenges faced in achieving our goals,” he said during a river cruise on Aug 31.

The event was organised by SUPP Bawang Assan Youth and Women wing.

He also emphasised the importance of teamwork, cooperation, and synergy for success.

Meanwhile, the organising chairman Yong Ing Hock said the party needs to adapt to changes and strategize better to face future challenges.

He added unity is paramount in facing challenges, and to ensure continuous growth.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and SUPP Bawang Assan chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew were also present.