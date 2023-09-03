Penang govt to channel aid to fish breeders affected by ‘red water’ incident, says state agro chairman

GEORGE TOWN (Sept 3): The Penang government will provide aid to breeders who suffered losses after their cage-bred fish died due to the ‘red water’ phenomenon in waters off Teluk Bahang, near here, last week.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the aid would be provided to ease the financial burden of farmers who have incurred losses of between RM200,000 and RM300,000.

“The incident has caused six caged fish breeders to suffer losses after 12 tonnes of fish they had been farming died. I brought this matter to the state executive council meeting last week and have requested appropriate assistance from the state government to reduce their burden.

“Perhaps we (the state government) would help the farmers by providing fish fry or cash aid,” he told reporters after attending the Pantai Jerejak state constituency-level Agro Madani Sales programme in Bayan Baru, near here today.

Local fishermen have expressed concern over the death of fish and marine life as a result of the phenomenon, which occurred in an area about one kilometre from Muka Head to the coast off Teluk Bahang.

The Penang Fisheries Department said that preliminary analysis carried out by the Batu Maung Fisheries Research Institute in the area revealed the presence of non-toxic algae of the Noctiluca Scintillans species that are not harmful to humans.

Meanwhile, Fahmi who is also the Pantai Jerejak assemblyman said that the red water phenomenon that occurred in the Teluk Bahang waters had not spread to other parts of the state’s waters.

“So far, the red tide phenomenon has only occurred in the Teluk Bahang waters. It’s a natural phenomenon and the algae blooms in the area have subsided after about five days,” he said.

Fahmi also refuted claims by certain quarters that the presence of the Noctiluca Scintillans algae in the waters of Teluk Bahang was caused by sea reclamation activities. — Bernama