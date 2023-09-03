Pesta Daro 2023 generates RM1 mln in sales, says rep

MUKAH (Sept 3): Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said Pesta Daro 2023 has generated RM1 million in sales in just ten days.

According to him, this had a significant positive impact on the socioeconomic status and income of Daro residents.

“This matter really helped to improve the economy of the people in rural areas, especially in Daro,” he said at the Pesta Daro 2023 closing ceremony here today.

The event was graced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Meanwhile, Safiee pointed out that Daro has undergone a great deal of development and changes in all areas after 50 years of being promoted to a full district.

According to him, soft skill development is also accelerated by many physical developments.

Despite being expensive, Safiee said the majority of the state government’s physical infrastructure projects in Daro have helped in stimulating the district’s economy.

Besides that, he observed that Daro has become lively with people and various activities taking place, including administrative and economics.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh and other guests.