Premier announces new road connecting Batang Lassa to Daro

DARO (Sept 3): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today announced the approval of a new road project from the Batang Lassa bridge to Daro town.

Without mentioning the cost for the project, he said the 6.8 kilometre road will be a dual carriageway to ease traffic congestion in Daro, as he expects the number of cars in Daro to increase in the next five to 10 years following the availability of a good road network from Sibu, Tanjung Manis and other major towns.

“We have approved this plan and it will take at least three years to build the new road. Before 2030, Daro will be integrated in the overall Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) development and this will stimulate the local economy.

“Daro has the potential for us to develop an agriculture and food industry that we can export out,” he said during a press conference after officiating the closing of the Daro Festival here today.

Abang Johari earlier said he had decided to build a circular road that will link the Daro new township to the existing road.

He said he had also planned for a three-star hotel and a golf-course in Tanjung Manis to turn the place into a tourism spot.

“When visitors come to Tanjung Manis, they will also visit nearby towns like Daro.

“As I have mentioned, we have a holistic development approach for areas in Rajang Delta. This integrated development being implemented under Radda for districts in Mukah and Sarikei divisions.

“Our focus is on building infrastructure, including the ongoing construction of Batang Paloh Bridge and Batang Lassa Bridge. Another focus is building a road network that will link districts and areas under Radda,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and UKAS) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi and Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.