Ripin suggests ‘Raja Tenggiri’ fishing competition be turned into large-scale event

MIRI (Sept 3): Deputy Minister of Youths, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat has suggested that the ‘Raja Tenggiri’ fishing competition be turned into a large-scale annual event.

He said the Sarawak Anglers Community Association can work together with his ministry (MYSED) to organise the event on a bigger scale.

Apart from the local anglers, Ripin said the competition can also be participated by those from Brunei, Labuan and Sabah.

“If there is a proposal to make it (Raja Tenggiri) an annual fishing event, MYSED is ready to work with the association.

“For example, it can be organised in series in Limbang, Lawas, Miri, Bintulu, Mukah, Sibu and Kuching. We can also make a ‘grand final’ event for the programme,” he added.

Ripin, who was also Lambir assemblyman, said this at the closing and prize giving ceremony of ‘Raja Tenggiri 2023’ organised by Sarawak Anglers Community Association Miri Zone at Kampung Piasau Utara yesterday.

In view of this, he urged the association to submit proposal papers for the ministry’s consideration.

Meanwhile, Ripin praised the organising committee and the association for successfully holding the fishing competition.

The competition, which was the first held in Miri zone, was participated by 120 anglers from all over Sarawak. The event was previously held in Kuching, Mukah and Bintulu.