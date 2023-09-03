Sibu admin staff sees no oddity in sharing home with five snakes

SIBU (Sept 3): Having reptiles such as snakes or lizards as pets may not be a popular hobby for most people, but for Jeannie Ling, she is drawn to these exotic animals.

The 38-year-old has five snakes at home, comprising ball pythons and corn snakes.

“I started this hobby about three years ago, but my friends had started theirs earlier.

“Actually, keeping reptiles as a hobby is very common in other countries and even in the peninsula, but such trend has yet to pick up here.

“All these snakes that we have are captive bred and non-venomous. They’re legally sourced from Peninsular Malaysia and come with permits from the relevant authorities,” she told thesundaypost here.

Ling was met at an exhibition held in connection with the ongoing Sarawak Children’s Festival at Pustaka Sibu here.

It is observed that there are three species of snakes being showcased at the exhibition, namely ball python, corn snake and the Mexican Back Kingsnake.

“There are also other pet animals on show such as the bearded dragon, red-footed tortoise and black-tail prairie dog,” said Ling, who works in the administrative line.

Asked about the sources of her knowledge in handling snakes, Ling said much of the information came from her friends in Peninsular Malaysia and some other countries.

“I also watch YouTube and do Google searches for information, apart from buying books (on reptiles and exotic pets) from other countries as they are not available in Malaysia.”

On the exhibition, she said it was the third time it was being held at the divisional library, with the key objective of providing information about reptiles to the public.

“The local people also get to see these reptiles in real life,” she said.

Nonetheless, Ling strongly advised everyone to immediately contact the relevant authorities such as the Civil Defence Force (APM) should they encounter reptiles such as snakes at home.

“I often hear about people using hot water or sticks to get rid of these reptiles. Please don’t do that.

“Call the authorities like APM if you need help, as they know the proper way to handle such reptiles.

“Also, please do not catch wild animals to keep them as pets. If you are interested in having exotic pets, please check with Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for guidelines and assistance,” she advised.

The two-day Sarawak Children’s Festival at Pustaka Sibu ends today.