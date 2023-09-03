Sibujaya-Kong Yit Khim road project now 77 pct completed, ready by next year

SIBU (Sept 3): The 6.75km Jalan Sibujaya – Jalan Kong Yit Khim road construction project is now 77 per cent completed and is expected to be completed by January 2024.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo said the RM95.6 million project is capable of reducing travel time by 20 to 30 minutes from Sibujaya township to Sibu town area.

“This dual carriageway of Public Works Department’s (JKR) R5 standard will be equipped with street lights, and the road, once completed will support development to the area,” he told reporters during a visit to the project site yesterday.

According to him, initially there was a problem involving the settlements in Section 6 in Sibujaya at the beginning of the road construction project.

“I was also informed of some other problems faced by the contractor and also on the delay of construction works caused by the imposed Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide,” he said.

The Sadong Jaya assemblyman, however, expressed his confidence that the project could be implemented according to schedule.

Adding on, he remarked that the new road would have two new concrete bridges built, spanning across Sungai Salim and Sungai Belalang.