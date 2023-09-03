Stern action against traders selling controlled goods with conditions, says KPDN

GOPENG (Sept 3): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will take stern action against any party that imposes conditions on the sale of controlled goods such as packet cooking oil and sugar.

Deputy minister Fuziah Salleh said the ministry had received a total of 71 complaints related to conditional sales across the country since the beginning of this year.

“Any individual convicted of an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 can be fined a maximum of RM1 million or imprisoned for not more than three years or both.

“Corporations can be fined a maximum of RM2 million and for the second offence a fine of not more than RM5 million,” she told a press conference after launching the Perak-level Mobile RAHMAH Sales programme here today.

She said a total of 17 cases have been taken action while six cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the ministry was in the process of creating a mechanism for targeted subsidised cooking oil in stages from next year.

“We are making a decision regarding the households that are eligible to receive this targeted subsidy whether they are B40 or M40 groups as well as the micro industries,” she added. – Bernama