Uggah optimistic of Betong’s allure for tourists

KUCHING (Sept 3): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has expressed his optimism that more tourists will visit Betong which has a lot to offer visitors from outside the division.

He said Betong has plenty of potential places of interests which can offer visitors a unique and memorable experience.

“Betong has a lot to offer. We have majestic landscapes, pristine jungle, rich biodiversity and flora and fauna in addition to our colourful culture and traditions.

“We also have many longhouses, including one at Samu which is almost 100 years old. These attractions can offer visitors a unique experience,” he said when officiating the closing of the Fifth Layar Cycling Carnival at Layar Junction in Betong today.

He also said that Betong would soon focus on agro-tourism development as one of its niche attractions.

According to him, a committee has been formed under the Betong Division Development Agency to develop the sector.

On top of that, he said that Betong town is now easily accessible through the Pan Borneo Highway while its outplaying areas are well-connected by internal roads.

“The Bebuling Short Take-off and Landing Airport (STOLport) in Spaoh, Betong should be ready by early next year.

“This will further enhance and hasten our connectivity to the outside world,” he said.

On the cycling carnival, the Deputy Premier commended the Betong Land and Survey Department and Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) for successfully organising the event.

He also thanked the participants, noting that their participation would enhance inter-racial ties which are vital to the nation building process.

On a related matter, Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, said his constituency would host a mountain bike event next year.

Earlier, Deputy Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu said the carnival managed to generate an estimated revenue of RM200,000 from food products sold by local entrepreneurs.

The Layar assemblyman said the event was held as one of the activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence as well as Saberkas’ 50th anniversary.

He also said that the sixth edition of Layar Cycling Carnival would be held by the end of August next year.

Around 200 cyclists, including 20 international cyclists, from 40 teams took part in the three-day annual carnival which started on Friday.

Besides teams from Kuching, Betong, Miri and Bintulu, other participating teams came from neighbouring countries Brunei and Indonesia.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, political secretary to Premier Roseline Mapong and Sarawak Cycling Association president Datuk Benjamin Hasbi were among those present at the event.