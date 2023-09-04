Assoc holds treasure hunt activity in celebration of National Day

MIRI (Sept 4): Miri Friendship Association held a treasure hunt on Aug 31 at Miri Canada Hill in celebration of National Day.

The ‘Merdeka Day Treasure Hunt’ organising chairman Lai Lik Jie said 35 members took part in the activity which aimed to foster closer ties among members while promoting healthy activities such as hiking.

“The treasure hunt began at 1.30pm, starting at Canada Hill’s 10th peak’s entrance. We hid lucky numbers along the trail for participants to find.

“We are happy that the participants enjoyed the activity that we carefully put together, and we believe that while they were busy winning prizes, they also had the chance to appreciate the beautiful scenery,” said Lai.

The participants gathered for a barbeque afterwards, he added.

“It was a good way to celebrate Merdeka Day, even though it was a hot day, we are glad to spend the day together,” he added.