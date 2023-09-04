Bung Bratak Heritage Centre: A catalyst for S’wak’s tourism, arts, culture

BAU (Sept 4): Federal Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing lauds Bung Bratak Heritage Centre’s remarkable contributions to the tourism, arts and culture industry in Sarawak.

In expressing this, he hails the innovative approach of repurposing the Bidayuh longhouses into lodgings as one of centre’s standout impacts, adding that such concept has yielded progressive revenue growth year after year.

“From January to June 2023, the centre generated a substantial income of RM35,455 from both domestic and foreign visitors. This revenue primarily stemmed from entrance fees and accommodation (charges) at the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre.

“During the same period under review, the centre had also recorded a total of 3,334 domestic visitors and 90 foreign tourists,” he said in his speech for the Bung Bratak Festival 2023 yesterday.

His text-of-speech was read by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman.

Adding on, Tiong said Bau District had also gained recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship in woodwork, as well as products made from bamboo, rattan, beads and ‘serdang’ leaves, noting that these locally-crafted items had captivated the interest of both domestic and international tourists.

He also said there were 24 entrepreneurs in the district who had been actively involved in the craft industry, having collectively generated an income of about RM500,000 last year.

“This festival is a collaborative effort between my ministry and its Sarawak office, together with Bau District Office.

“It is seen as a way to further boost the tourism industry in Bau District, and the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre specifically.

“This represents a commendable initiative aimed at encouraging domestic and international tourists in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign,” he added.

Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang was also present at yesterday’s event.