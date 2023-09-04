Bursa encourages more listings from Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 4): Bursa Malaysia hopes to see more companies from East Malaysia joining the IPO track, said chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

The exchange is well on its way to hitting its goal of 39 listings this year.

“Obviously, we would like to see more companies from across the nation being listed.

“Last year, we had 25 listings, and this year we aim to hit 39 listings – we are more than halfway there – and I think we are going to achieve that target on Bursa Malaysia this year.

“We hope that some of these listings will come from Sabah and Sarawak,” he said during a press conference after the ‘Propelling Malaysia Forward 2023: Sarawak Series’ Conference organised by Affin Bank Bhd (Affin Bank).

“As we progress, when it comes to the global energy space, for example, there will be more and more coming from Sarawak.

“Companies for initial public offerings (IPOs) for different reasons – like in some cases where the companies are reaching maturity, or some entrepreneurs want to exit for much benefit, they want to invite public and businesses to come and participate.

“Naturally when you grow a business, there is constraint not just capital but also human capital. So by going for an IPO, you will be able to raise money and then expand your business plus start to bring in human capital and talent into the industry.”

Currently, there are 46 East Malaysian companies listed on Bursa Malaysia out of 1,007 listed companies as of time of writing.

To date, a total of 792 companies are listed on Bursa’s Main Market, 167 on the Ace Market and 48 on the Leap Market.

The most recent homegrown Sarawakian company to list was oil and gas services provider Ocean Vantage Holdings Bhd back on July 22, 2020.

On this point, Affin Bank president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said the ‘Propelling Malaysia Forward 2023: Sarawak Series’ Conference was timely as it allows the bank to delve into opportunities in the East Malaysian Market that not only drive sustainable growth but also encourage innovation and foster collaborative efforts.

“The reason why we are hosting our conference this time in Kuching is because we like Sarawak, and we like what Sarawak is doing and its abundance of programmes and resources here in terms of new technology and the new economy,” he said.

“Additionally, we view this market outlook as an opportunity to fortify our commercial ties with existing clients while also extending our outreach to encompass potential clients in Sarawak.”