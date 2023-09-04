Catholic Memorial Pilgrimage Centre, Mount Singai receives Unifor grant

BAU (Sept 4): The Catholic Memorial Pilgrimage Centre (CMPC) at Mount Singai has received RM200,000 from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to fund its maintenance and repair works.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep handed over the cheque to CMPC Singai chairman Vincent Eddy at a youth seminar at the CMPC Singai on Saturday.

At the same event, Henry also handed over funds from his minor rural project (MRP) allocations to the Catholic Youth Ministries (CYMs) of Singai Zone, Jagoi Zone and Serembu Zone amounting to RM26,000.

Mount Singai is reputed to be the birthplace of Christianity among the Bidayuh community in Bau.

In 1981, when the Catholic Church of Sarawak celebrated its 100th anniversary, Fr Josef Schmolzer who was then a Mill Hill priest serving in Bau-Lundu parish suggested that it was only proper for the parish-level celebration to be done at the original site of the Mission at Mount Singai.

This eventually led to the site being transformed as a pilgrimage centre.

CMPC was built on a ‘gotong-royong’ basis before it was completed and blessed by Archbishop Dato Sri Peter Chung on Sept 5, 1995, followed by a visit by the Apostolic Delegate Archbishop Luigi Bressan two weeks after.

During the Jubilee Year 2000 programme, the centre was officially dedicated to Christ the King, blessed and declared as a place for pilgrimage by Archbishop Chung on Nov 21, 1999.

Since then, thousands of people have visited the centre, not only C