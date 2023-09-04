Curtin Malaysia student’s video on innovation, sustainability for palm oil wins competition

MIRI (Sept 4): Yiek Siew Teck, a third-year chemical engineering student of Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) was recently announced as winner of the POPSIG-KLK Palm Oil Video competition.

Held by the IChemE Palm Oil Processing Special Interest Group (Popsig), the competition served as a platform for engineering talents to showcase their innovative ideas and perspectives on the palm oil industry.

It encouraged participants to emphasise the importance of sustainable practices, biodiversity conservation, and advanced technologies for a promising future in palm oil processing.

According to a press release by the university, Yiek’s winning video garnered accolades for showcasing the potential of advanced technology in the palm oil industry while highlighting biodiversity and sustainable practices.

The video eloquently depicted the future of the palm oil industry, combining innovation and sustainable practices to meet the increasing demand of the commodity.

Yiek walked away with a cash prize of RM3,000 sponsored by KLK Oleo. Two other winners in the competition were from Xiamen University Malaysia, and Universiti Malaya.

His video titled ‘Tomorrow’s Green Gold: The Palm Oil Process Plant of the Future’ effectively communicated the potential of advanced technology in revolutionising palm oil extraction and processing methods, improving efficiency, and reducing the industry’s impact on the environment.

“Palm oil is an essential ingredient found in numerous everyday products but its production is often associated with deforestation, habitat destruction, and biodiversity loss.

“I wanted to address these concerns in my video, to educate people about the real situation, and empower them to make responsible choices to ensure the environmental, social, and economic well-being of palm oil-producing regions,” said Yiek.

The three academic advisors to the Curtin Malaysia IChemE Student Chapter – Dr Tan Yie Hua, Dr Angnes Tiong Ngieng Tze, and Assoc Prof Bridgid Chin Lai Fui from Curtin Malaysia’s Department of Chemical and Energy Engineering – all remarked that they were proud of Yiek’s achievement.

“We congratulate Siew Teck on the outstanding achievement. His video serves as an inspiration for the industry as we work towards finding effective and sustainable solutions for the palm oil sector,” said Tan.

Chin meanwhile said Yiek’s win not only highlights the talent and dedication of Curtin Malaysia’s students but also underscores the university’s commitment to cultivating future leaders who will contribute to the sustainable growth of industries such as the palm oil sector.