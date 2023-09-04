Deputy SS: Sarawak economy under PCDS 2030 should be driven by public sector

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak’s economy ought to be driven by the private sector instead of being heavily dependent on federal funding, said Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

He said this should be the way under the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Public funding will come in the form of facilitation, and the government should not be spending much to achieve the developed status by 2030,” he said during a press conference, held in connection with the ‘Propelling Malaysia Forward 2023: Sarawak Series’ conference at a hotel here today.

Organised by Affin Bank Berhad, the conference meant to highlight Sarawak’s integral role in driving Malaysia’s progress, particularly within the context of its thriving economy.

In this regard, Abdullah said this was why it mattered a lot for investments to come into Sarawak.

“Sarawak government really invites the private sector to contribute, in terms of financing and investment. For investments to come in, we need good governance.

“When he (Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) became the chief minister in 2017, he stressed the importance of integrity and good governance with the expectation that this would provide the positive mood for investors to come in to drive the economy towards 2030.”

Abdullah said it would be fine if Sarawak could get federal funding for more development to happen, but quickly added: “But what is more important is that it (the state’s economy) must be private sector-driven, which is to say that the private sector must come in with investments.”

Abdullah also said the government would facilitate this by providing the ease of doing business, stating: “This is how the PCDS 2030 is moving Sarawak forward.”

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia Berhad chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said Malaysia would require RM500 billion for investment at the national-level to carry out projects meant to tackle climate change issues.

He said the RM500 billion would also include projects in Sarawak.

“In our studies, we ascertain that 57 per cent of those projects would be viable on its own without any government assistance.

“Another 37 per cent would require some government pricing up to the price of RM300 per metric tonne. And 65 per cent would require government funding or multilateral funding and so on,” he said.

Abdul Wahid said many of the 57 per cent projects would be in the energy and transportation sector.

“In the energy sector, apart from large-scale solar projects, we talk about (matters) like hydrogen projects and so on; there are also some carbon capture and storage projects that need to be invested, some would be in Sarawak.

“Some projects will be undertaken by the private sector or public-listed companies, which can raise the fund from investors,” he added.

Also present was Affin Bank Berhad president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah.