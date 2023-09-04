Enhancing skilled human capital remains state govt’s priority, says Lee

MIRI (Sept 4): The Sarawak government remains focused on enhancing skilled and knowledgeable human capital as it strives for the developed status by 2030, says Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In this regard, the Minister of Transport Sarawak also points out the state government’s commitment of looking after the welfare of all schools, including Chinese independent schools, to each of them would have the same quality and standard.

“Now Sarawak is starting to explore new fields such as digital economy, green technology and carbon technology, which require highly-skilled and knowledgeable people,” he told reporters when met after the officiating at opening of a ‘Charity Sale’ programme at Pei Min Middle School, Jalan Jee Foh here yesterday.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also said the government strongly had always encouraged the students in Sarawak to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

He added that for this reason, the state government had always emphasised on improving the quality of education in all schools, regardless of them being government or private-run institutions.

“The Sarawak government recognises the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and provides annual allocations to private schools in the state.

“Last year, the state government allocated RM10 million for the development of Chinese independent schools in Sarawak.”

On the sale programme run by Pei Min Middle School, Lee said it meant to raise funds for the school to improve its facilities.

Later at the event, the minister announced an allocation of RM10,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for the school.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man was also present at the event.