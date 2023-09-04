EPF continuously strengthening outreach programmes nationwide, says chairman

BINTULU (Sept 4): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is continuously strengthening its outreach programmes nationwide, said EPF chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir.

He said to enhance the EPF’s outreach programmes, the EPF management had approved several allocations to EPF branches nationwide.

“This includes the provision of a number of mobile trucks to enable the Sarawak team, including Bintulu to provide more extensive and better services to rural communities and densely populated areas.

“I believe that the increase in equipment can help the EPF outreach team to better serve members and potential EPF contributors,” he said at the official launch of the Bintulu EPF branch office and its mobile truck service here today.

Ahmad Badri said every facility and service introduced by EPF has only one purpose, which is to ensure that its members have a secure, comfortable and dignified retirement in the future.

“That is why EPF attaches great importance to the quality of work. And the core of this excellence is the building of values ​​and practices among the EPF members themselves,” he said.

He also urged each EPF branch to further improve its relationships and engagement with local government departments and agencies which are among EPF’s key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, he said the EPF management highly commended the efforts of the Bintulu EPF branch office in carrying out its outreach programmes.

“The Bintulu EPF branch office is one of the 68 EPF branches nationwide and one of the seven branches in Sarawak, in addition to EPF Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Limbang, Sarikei and Sri Aman,” he said.

He added that the Bintulu EPF branch office started its operations on Oct 1, 1995 at the Li Hua Plaza before moving to its current location at Naim Bintulu Paragon.

Currently, he said the Bintulu EPF branch office has a total of 18 staff.

“This branch provides services to more than 66,000 members and more than 5,000 employers, most of whom are from key industries such as oil and gas, plantations, logging and ports,” he said.

Also present at the event were EPF chief operation officer Sazaliza Zainuddin, Sarawak EPF Regional director Aminuddin Abdul Aziz, EPF chief Human Resources officer Iwan Azlan Mokhtar, head of EPF Physical Channel Department Suhaizam Ismail, Sarawak RHB Regional director Mohammad Tony Ong Abdullah, head of Bintulu EPF branch Ali Ding, head of Kuching EPF branch Chia Swee Choo and Bintulu deputy police chief DSP Dennis Bunyam.