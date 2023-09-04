Indonesia’s Muhamad Ali sweeps all titles at Sibujaya’s Extreme Motocross Championship

SIBU (Sept 4): Indonesian Muhamad Ali Maruf won all three Extreme Motocross Championship 2023 titles in Sibujaya yesterday.

He won the Motocross 125/250F category, Motocross Open, and CKD Open 150 to receive RM2,500, RM1,500, and RM1,000 respectively along with hampers and trophies.

For the Motocross Open and Motocross 125/250F categories, fellow Indonesian Lian Herdiana came in second to receive RM1,500 and RM1,000 cash prize respectively along with hampers and trophies, while Frank Dominic from Kuching was third in both categories, which saw him receive RM1,000 and RM800 respectively along with hampers and trophies.

In the CKD Open 150 category, Indonesian Gerri Hastawan came in second to receive RM800, a trophy, and hamper, while third placed Andrish Houxy from Kuching received RM600, a trophy, and hamper.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang officiated at the event.

“It is good to bring this kind of sport to Sibujaya as we all know the Sibujaya vision built by our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) during his time as Minister for Housing,” he said in his speech.

“This sport is also open to all ages whether you are young or older.”

The Extreme Motocross Championship 2023 was organised by GP Sibujaya Extreme Motorsport Club in conjunction with Sibujaya Bike Week 2023.

A total of 100 participants took part in the championship.