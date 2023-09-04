‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’: King, Queen set to embark on Sarawak tour from Sept 7-13

KUCHING (Sept 4): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are set to embark on the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour in Sarawak from Sept 7 to 13.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the royal motorcade, consisting of 25 vehicles, is scheduled to kick off from Lawas on Sept 7 and will conclude on Sept 13 at Telok Melano in Lundu.

During the tour, he said Their Majesties will also be visiting several districts and make several pitstops along the way.

“The journey will commence in Lawas on Sept 7 and the royal entourage will be heading to Brunei first for a private programme and will be staying there until Sept 9, before continuing the journey.

“From Brunei, the entourage will move towards Miri through ICQS Sungai Tujuh before embarking on a 1,198-kilometre journey towards Telok Melano in Lundu.

“Along the way, they will make eight pitstops, including Lawas, Miri, Bintulu, Tatau, Sibu, Sri Aman, Kuching, and Lundu. Additionally, the tour will pass through 12 other districts in Sarawak, extending from Miri to Kuching,” he said at a press conference held at Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here this morning.

To ensure safety and smooth execution of the tour, Mohd Azman said a total of 1, 879 police personnel comprising 233 officers and 1,646 rank-and-file personnel will be mobilised.

Their responsibilities, he asserted will encompass various aspects, including ensuring the safety of the VVIPs, escorting the royal entourage, and managing traffic control.

Meanwhile, he also reminded the public that the use of drones is strictly prohibited at the pitstops and along the entourage route.

“The relevant authorities allowed to fly drones include the state government, the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) or the Istana Negara that are approved by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM),” he said.

The public is also urged to adhere to road regulations and cooperate with the personnel on duty during the tour to ensure the smooth progression and safety of Their Majesties’ journey.