Kuching reflexology centre owner fined for hurting masseuses, one of whom was his mistress

KUCHING (Sept 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a reflexology centre owner RM1,500 in default two months’ jail for hurting two Chinese national masseuses last month.

Lee Kim Non, 69, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after he was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

He committed the offence against Zheng Guilian and Zheng Guixiang at his reflexology centre around 11.30am on Aug 28.

According to the facts of case, Lee and Guilian had a dispute, which resulted in him kicking her in the waist.

Upon witnessing the incident, Guixiang confronted Lee and he reacted by punching her right arm.

Both Guilian and Guixiang sought treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital for their injuries.

It is understood that Guilian, who was Lee’s mistress, had been entrusted to manage the reflexology centre, which she later used to have sex with other men.

Lee is believed to have been dissatisfied with Guilian’s actions, leading to the argument between them.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Lee was unrepresented by legal counsel.