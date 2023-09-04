Len Talif: Rural devt, basic infrastructure remains top priority for state govt

SARIKEI (Sept 4): Rural development remains a priority with an emphasis on basic infrastructure, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the state government will continue to focus on the implementation of development projects to benefits all communities.

“The Sarawak government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has implemented various approaches to ensure continuous development for the people in this state.

“Among such effective approaches is the minor rural project (MRP) and rural transformation programme (RTP) allocation.

“Through these approaches, the people continue to enjoy development through allocations distributed to the people’s representatives without having to wait for a long time,” he said when met at Kampung Selalang here Saturday.

Len Talif was present to inspect renovation works of a mosque and a new building project in the area.

The two projects are progressing smoothly and expected to be completed on schedule, he added.

“We hope the residents and communities in this area can give their best cooperation and commitment towards this effort by taking good care of the facilities provided as it is everyone’s responsibility to look after this public property.”

Earlier, Len Talif handed over an allocation of RM300,000 from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to St Alban Sarikei Church in Sri Nyelong.

The cheque was received by Rev Peter Augustine and Rosy Jita on behalf of the church.