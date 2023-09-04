MA63 negotiations on granting healthcare autonomy to S’wak should be expedited, says deputy premier

KUCHING (Sept 4): The ongoing Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) negotiations over granting healthcare autonomy to Sarawak need to be expedited, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said Sarawak seeks to be granted full healthcare autonomy with the delegation of powers related to regulatory, human resources and maintenance of healthcare facilities, among other powers.

“We want to be granted full healthcare autonomy because we believe the needs in Sarawak are different than the norms practised in West Malaysia. One size cannot fit all, and we think we can manage it better ourselves in Sarawak,” he said during the launching of a Robotic Surgical Assistant (ROSA) machine at KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital here today.

Dr Sim stressed the state wants to manage the healthcare services and facilities on its own with the funding provided by the federal government, since population-based healthcare policies are not best suited to the interests of the state.

He said there will be a comprehensive roadmap in place that spans about 10 years to ready local stakeholders and vendors for the takeover of healthcare services in the state if the federal government agrees to grant full autonomy.

He remarked that substantial works had already been carried out under the legal framework for Sarawak to be granted full autonomy, with credits given to former federal de facto Law Minister Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and state legal counsel Dato Sri JC Fong.

“If full healthcare autonomy is granted, we also want to integrate some of the public health services into it so there will not be a duplication of resources. Public health policies are both enforced by the Health Ministry and local councils,” he said.

Some examples of public health policies include smoking regulations and standard operating procedures previously enforced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the Malaysia Day holiday coming up, Dr Sim hoped necessary negotiations can be expedited when the full federal cabinet members arrive in Kuching for the event.

Nonetheless, he stressed Sarawak aspires to be a high income, high household-income state by 2030 while enjoying autonomy on healthcare and education.

On the ROSA machine, Dr Sim said successful knee replacement surgeries were conducted on 12 patients utilising the RM2 million robot – the first of its kind in Borneo.

The robot allows a less invasive medical procedure to be conducted that shortens hospital stays and recovery period.

The surgery fee has been reduced to RM31,888 for one knee and RM58,888 for both knees until December this year.

Among those present were KPK Kuching Specialist Hospital general manager Nurhazimah Mahat, medical director Dr David Sylvester Ling Sheng Tee and hospital resident consultant orthopaedics surgeon Dr Lee Woo Guan.