Malaysia, China join forces to study country’s historical materials, says national unity minister

BEIJING (Sept 4): Malaysia will work with China’s history experts to collect and sort out more historical materials related to the country’s history in general and the Old Kedah civilisation in particular.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the history of ancient Malay was widely recorded by a Chinese figure, Bujannga Yi-Jing who had once set foot in the Bujang Valley in the 7th century.

He said it was based on many historical materials of Malaya that need to be researched and studied from Chinese sources.

“Our objective is to track records, conduct research and reproduce relevant archival materials related to Malaysia’s history, particularly from the perspective of Chinese scholarly sources.

“For the Ministry of National Unity, we are committed to supporting all initiatives related to tracking and researching archival materials about the history of Malaysia overseas, including in the People’s Republic of China,” he said during a meeting with the historians at China Culture Centre here today.

He said the collaboration would also involve the Han Culture Centre Malaysia, the National Archives of Malaysia and the National Museum of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Han Culture Centre Malaysia president Datuk Goh Hin San said that the incomplete historical facts could be sorted out through exchanges and experts’ assistance.

“In the middle school history textbook in our country, there is also a story about Yi-Jing’s visit to Kedah, but due to insufficient resources, there are only a few sentences (explaining the visit).

“The historical materials recorded by Yi-Jing’s second trip to Gujeda (Old Kedah) are yet to be collected and excavated. This work is huge and requires the attention and promotion of the government,” he said.

Goh said this joint effort between scholars from China and organisations from Malaysia will make history as it forms a core common value for the unity of all ethnic groups.

He also proposed for relevant parties to host an exchange seminar and translated the historical materials into Malay and English to support the initiative. — Bernama