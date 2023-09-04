Mohd Hasbullah lifts Samarahan Muaythai Challenge Pro title

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak’s Sukma XXI shadow team fighter Mohd Hasbullah Mood stole the limelight at the Samarahan Muaythai Challenge 2023 at Medan Selera Nasi Abe last Saturday when he emerged champion in the pro clash.

The 19-year-old Sadong Jaya native, who represented Phoenix Meranek Samarahan Club, defeated challenger 16-year-old Texas Jeremy Lo, Sarawak junior champion, of SS Fighter Club in the 51-54kg category.

In the 60-63kg category, SS Fighter Club’s Mohd Izzat Zulfaqar Hazrid defeated Muhd Syamier Farizan from the Kenyalang Muaythai Club in another pro bout.

Two other semi pro bouts were no less interesting as Legacy Muaythai fighter ‘Ayu Arash’ Aqasha Azmiee beat Abdul Hakim Aniq Baharom of Phoenix Meranek in the 45-48kg category and Sting Muaythai’s Muhd Nurizman Abdullah defeated Mohd Azrell Saifullah Abdullah of Legacy Muaythai in the 57-60kg category.

Among the winners were Mohd Hazzriq Haikal Mohd Zakaria (Phoenix Meranek Samarahan, 23-25kg), Azra Elharis Azly (Sting Muaythai, 30-32kg), Adam Ashraf Redzuan Bunsu (Muaythai Kenyalang, 27-30kg), Illana Thong Kah Man (SS Fighter, 26-38kg), Muhd Hakim Abdullah (Sting Muaythai, 32-34kg), Mohd Ladra Sejali (Muaythai Kenyalang, 54-57kg), Muhd Khuzairie Zaidie (KRA Warrior, 41-44kg), Miza Syaziela Saufie (Sting Muaythai, 34 -35kg), Muhd Eizian Yussri (Kenyalang Muaythai, 48-51kg), Zikry Zaidi (KRA Muaythai, 45-48kg), Amirul Hajizan (Phoenix Meranek, 51-54kg), Muhd Haziq Ismail (Sting Muaythai, 27-30kg), Mohd Fazno Alip mohd Noh (Kilas Muaythai, 42-45kg), Arisya Zulkeplie (Sting Muaythai, 45-48kg) and Muhd Nurhizbur Asyraf Nazri (Kilas Muaythai, 39-41kg).

Other champions included Rizz Ezzandy Iswandy (Kenyalang Muaythai, 27-30kg), Nuno Redzha (Sting Muaythai, 48-51kg), Muhd Waliyuddin Ramadhan Mohd Abid (Phoenix Meranek Samarahan, 48-51kg), Abang Mahadzir Abang Fadzillah (Kenyalang Muaythai, 54 -57kg), Ahmad Zaquan Ashary Fauzi (Phoenix Meranek Samarahan, 21-24kg), Mohd Nuraikal Ismail (Sting Muaythai, 51-54kg), Nur Afiqah Musfirah Baharom (Phoenix Meranek Samarahan, 40-43kg), Zulhizam Zulhisham (Sting Muaythai, 56-59kg), Suhaimi Janggal (Kenyalang Muaythai, 94-96kg), and Nur Aiman Ziqriey Nurazman (Kilas Muaythai, 32-34kg).

The second edition of the Samarahan Muaythai Challenge was organised by the Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) in collaboration with the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Youth and Sports Department Sarawak, Sarawak Sports Corporation, Samarahan Muaythai Association, and Medan Selesa Nasi Abe.

It attracted fighters from SS Fighter Muaythai Gym, Rentap Muaythai Gym, Kenyalang Muaythai Club, Sting Muaythai, Kilas Muaythai Petra Jaya, KRA Muaythai Club, Legasi Muaythai Club, Bau Muaythai Club, and Phoenix Meranek Muaythai Club.

SSC sports development officer for muaythai Alexander Sirai said the competition was a platform to gauge the fitness level and performance skill of each fighter representing their respective clubs.

He added that it was also the best platform to provide exposure to new fighters.

Present during the prize-giving ceremony were Assistant Youth and Sports officer Samarahan Abu Amir, PMNS deputy president and Samarahan Muaythai Association president Azmanni Mohamed, Samarahan Muaythai Association secretary Baharom Ahmad, and Medan Selera Nasi Abe owner Mohd Azan Nadzri.

A “Let’s Try Muaythai” session was held before the competition and it was well received by young fans.