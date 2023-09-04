Motac continues to support tourism in Sarawak through incentives, grants

BAU (Sept 4): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has supported Sarawak’s tourism sector through several initiatives, its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

He said Motac through the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) has allocated a sum of RM47,250 under its Financial Arts Incentive (Insentif Seni Kewangan) to six cultural arts associations in the state this year.

The ministry had also allocated a sum of RM1,480,000 under the its Tourism Recovery Plan to 21 associations which are cultural arts industry players in the state, through the Cultural Sector Support Grant (GSSK).

“Motac will also continue to pay attention to areas and places with high tourism value and appeal, promoting them as new cultural tourism products.

“This is evident with an allocation of RM8 million under the 11th Malaysia Plan which has been made for the construction of the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre, which has proven to benefit the local community and the state,” he added.

He said this in a text speech read by Motac secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman at the opening ceremony of Bung Bratak Festival held at Bung Bratak Heritage Centre here yesterday.

The festival is part of Motac’s ‘Festival Merakyatkan Seni Budaya’ programme.

The programme aims to introduce Bung Bratak as a cultural tourism spot while preserving the community’s cultural heritage.

Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang was also present at the ceremony.