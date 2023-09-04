New 320-bed NMSC set to attract patients across Borneo, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Sept 4): The new Normah Medical Specialist Centre (NMSC) will be a state-of-the-art facility that can attract patients not only from Sarawak but other parts of Borneo as well, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said construction of the new hospital is testament to the state government’s commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and serving patients with excellence.

“We have endorsed the construction of a new 320-bed NMSC and once completed, it will cater to patients from all over Borneo, not just Sarawak. It will be equipped with the most advanced medical technologies.

“NMSC has been one of the major contributors to Sarawak’s thriving medical tourism, attracting patients from beyond our borders especially from Pontianak and Singkawang in Kalimantan,” he said during NMSC’s 35th anniversary dinner on Sunday.

Abang Johari added that upon completion, the new NMSC – located by a river’s edge in the Santubong peninsula – will offer patients a serene natural environment that nurtures healing as they receive treatment.

“We will also make the new hospital environmentally-friendly and complement it with a shopping complex and hotel.

“This holistic ecosystem aims to provide patients and their families with comfort and convenience,” he said.

Also present during the dinner were the Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary and Sarawak Medical Centre Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, NMSC managing director and chief executive officer Dato Dr Au Yong Kien Hoe, and other officials.

The present 130-bed NMSC in Petra Jaya was built in 1988 in memory of the late Toh Puan Normah, who was the wife of the late Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakob.