PM: Malaysia’s participation in summit can strengthen Asean centrality

JAKARTA (Sept 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes Malaysia’s participation in the 43rd Asean Summit here will further strengthen Asean’s centrality in the Indo-Pacific region and encourage Asean’s inclusiveness and openness in its ties with external partners.

Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived in the Indonesian capital today to attend the summit, which will be held from tomorrow until Thursday (September 7).

“This platform can encourage togetherness, peace and stability while facing challenges and changing regional geopolitical evolution,” he posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

According to Anwar, the platform can also be used to state the government’s direction on related global issues, in addition to joining a series of summits to strengthen the diplomatic network that has long been forged with Asean partners.

Anwar, who is heading the Malaysian delegation, is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with Asean Dialogue Partners, among them Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada.

Besides the official event, the Prime Minister will also meet his Indonesian friends in the ‘Meet Anwar Programme’, the first of its kind held outside Malaysia.

“May all that has been planned and organised go smoothly and get His blessing, Insya-Allah,” he added. — Bernama