Prosecution applies for DNAA against Zahid in Yayasan Akalbudi trial, defence demands acquittal

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi might walk out of the fully packed courtroom here a free man today if the High Court agrees with his defence team’s argument for an acquittal in his Yayasan Akalbudi trial.

When hearing resumed this morning, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) of Zahid’s 47 charges for the dishonest misappropriation of his charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi.

A DNAA means an accused person can face trial for the same charges in the future if the prosecution decides to reinstate them.

But the defence team led by Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik argued for full acquittal of all charges.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah has asked the court to stand down while he deliberates.

Zahid, who is also Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman, is facing 47 charges in this case, namely, 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to over RM31 million of Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges of over RM21.25 million in alleged bribes.

Yayasan Akalbudi was founded with the purported objectives of receiving and administering funds for the eradication of poverty and enhancing the welfare of the poor. – Malay Mail

