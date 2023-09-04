Putrajaya mulling carbon tax to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, says S’wak deputy state secretary

KUCHING (Sept 4): The federal government is mulling a carbon tax to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

He believed that Malaysia would follow in the footsteps of the neighbouring country, Singapore in coming up with similar tax to encourage businesses to play a role in environmental protection and sustainability.

“The federal government is looking into the possibility of a carbon tax so that we tax like what Singapore is doing. Without this (carbon tax), things (related to carbon trading) would be very slow.

“I think it’d be the best that we should have one common rate where all governments impose carbon taxes in the industry to encourage social responsibility towards protecting the environment.

“Singapore has done it and I believe Malaysia will follow suit because they are engaging the World Bank to study on the potential,” he said at a press conference held in connection with the ‘Propelling Malaysia Forward 2023: Sarawak Series’ conference held at a leading hotel here today.

Affin Bank Berhad organised the conference aimed to shine a spotlight on Sarawak’s integral role in driving Malaysia’s progress, particularly within the context of its thriving economy.

A report last year said Singapore would raise its carbon tax to S$25 per tonne per GHG emissions next year and 2025, and S$45 per tonne for GHG emissions in 2026 and beyond following the passing of the Carbon Pricing (Amendment) Bill last November.

At present, Singapore’s carbon tax rate, which applied to facilities that directly emit at least 25,000 tCO2e of GHG emissions per year, is set at S$5 per tonne until this year.

Abdullah said: “That is why our government last year amended the Sarawak Land Code and Forest Ordinance to address this new economy sector, for example, carbon trading as well as Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS).”

He said investors would want to see proper legislation in place before they decided to come in for investment.

“They want to ensure that they are protected by the law in this particular activity,” he added.

He recalled that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg once said that Sarawak would protect the environment while monetising to generate new economy along the way.

“I remember the Premier once said that we protect our environment for our future and generations to come, and that it must be economically driven,” he said.

Bursa Malaysia Berhad chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, who was also present, said he hoped to see more Malaysia-based entities becoming a part of the voluntary carbon market ecosystem following the launch of the Bursa Carbon Exchange last year.

“We have been encouraging some (entities) to grow their capacities. If we wait for foreign bodies to come in here, they have many projects and may not prioritise Malaysia, and it will be a long queue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Affin Bank Berhad president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said the conference was the first of its kind the banking group organised in the city.

He said Affin Bank would continue looking at how to modernise itself to become more environmental-friendly.