Raghad agrees not to dispose of shares while stepsons’ case against her ongoing

KUCHING (Sept 4): Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, has undertaken not to dispose of the shares of a certain company while a case filed against her by her stepsons is on-going, the High Court here heard today.

The court was told that the undertaking not to dispose of these shares is effective until the disposal of the case.

The plaintiffs, Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib and Dato Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib – Taib’s sons from his first marriage to the late Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib – are seeking a court injunction to halt the transfer of shares from the company to Raghad.

“The court wishes to record the agreement of the parties that the above said undertaking is extended until the final disposal of the action in the High Court or until further order of this court,” said presiding Judge Alexander Siew.

Siew then fixed Sept 18 for the litigating parties to file and exchange submissions.

He also fixed Oct 2 for them to submit and exchange replies.

Oct 16 was fixed for the hearing of Raghad’s application to strike out the suit.

Sulaiman and Bekir have named RHB Investment Berhad as the second defendant.

Raghad’s lawyer Shankar Ram was assisted by Yu Ying Ying, Alvin Yong, Azlina Dahlan, and Izan Nadiawati Mohd Tabib, while RHB Investment was represented by Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Ling Lyn.

Sulaiman and Bekir were represented by Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay.

Taib is understood to be recuperating from surgery in Istanbul, Turkey.

Laila passed away in 2009 and Taib remarried the subsequent year.