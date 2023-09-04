Sabahan Fateha Nasleen Suhailin wins RTM’s Bintang Kecil 2023

KUCHING (Sept 4): Fateha Nasleen Suhailin from Sabah emerged victorious in RTM’s Bintang Kecil 2023 competition last night defeating seven other finalists.

Fateha, affectionately known as ‘Kiki’, said the win was especially sweet as she came in second during her debut in the contest last year.

The 12-year-old from Keningau also received the Best Performance award.

“I have been participating in many singing competitions since I was seven years old.

“I train my vocals with my sisters. I plan to pursue singing as my career,” she told reporters.

Fateha received RM20,000 and jewellery sponsored by Kedai Emas Sarawak.

All eight finalists had solo singing performances as well as duets for the Grand Finals.

Securing second and third place respectively were Wa’ie Mohd Zain from Johor and Nurfarina Farha Abdul Zahir from Selangor, who received RM15,000 and RM10,000 respectively.

The other five participants received consolation prizes of RM5,000 each.

Mohd Alif Ikmal Danial Azawan from Sabah also received the ‘Bintang Pilihan Prodigy’ title.

Among those present were Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan; RTM director general of broadcasting Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman; and Sarawak director of broadcasting Wan Azhan Wan Hamat.

RTM’s Bintang Kecil programme entered its 37th year this year.

In 2010, the programme was inducted into the Malaysia Book of Records for being the ‘Longest Production and Broadcast of Children Singing Competition on Radio’.