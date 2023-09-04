Sarawak Pavillion at CIFTIS 2023 creates investment opportunities

KUCHING (Sept 4): The Sarawak Pavillion, spearheaded by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment, has taken part in the China International Fair Trade in Service (CIFTIS) 2023 in Beijing.

According to a statement from the ministry, the event from Sept 2 to 6 serves as a platform for the state’s agencies to promote potential investment and cooperation opportunities in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, launched the Sarawak Pavilion during a ceremony held at the China National Convention Centre.

Accompanying him was Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

CCTV China interviewed both Awang Tengah and Abdul Karim regarding the Sarawak Pavilion.

CIFTIS 2023 is organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

It focuses on multidisciplinary professional services, ranging from business, communication, construction, engineering-related, logistics, educational, environmental, financial, health and social, tourism and travel-related, recreational, to cultural and sports, among others.

CIFTIS 2023 also provides opportunities for participants to form new networks and meet new business partners in China, conduct negotiations and form co-operation in trade.

Among the participants are dignitaries from various countries, heads of international organisations as well as domestic and foreign government departments and business chambers.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, and Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.