Senior citizen found dead in Kunak house

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 4): A senior citizen was found dead in a house in Kunak on Monday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, the man was identified as 69-year-old Tseu Chen Vui.

Firefighters went to the house after receiving a report at 2.56pm on an unconscious man in a locked room.

“Firefighters pried open the room door and found the senior citizen lying unconscious.

“Paramedics announced him dead and the body was handed over to the police for further action,” said the spokesperson.