Travellers show great interest to visit Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) “Mansau Sabah Boostku” travel incentive proved to be a huge draw at the three-day Matta Fair here which ended on Sunday.

STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the overwhelming response was proof of travellers’ interest to visit Sabah.

“We are thrilled by the tremendous response from visitors at the Matta Fair. The entire RM200,000 boost incentive was snapped up throughout the fair.

“This overwhelming demand showcases the strong interest that Malaysians and travellers have in exploring the numerous attractions that Sabah has to offer,” he said.

The ‘Mansau Sabah Boostku’ campaign, initiated by STB, offered 2,500 e-vouchers worth RM80 each to consumers, allowing them to offset their travel expenses when booking a Sabah tour.

These vouchers were aimed at encouraging visitors to purchase travel packages to Sabah during the Matta Fair which ran from Sept 1-3.

Joniston, who is also State Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister, commended the 37 travel agents from Matta Sabah Chapters for putting forth effort in promoting Sabah’s travel packages at the fair.

“Our collaboration with travel agents is integral to the success of promoting Sabah as a premier tourist destination.

“Their commitment and dedication have been evident during the fair,” he said.

With the remarkable response at the Matta Fair and the attractive travel incentives offered by STB, Joniston expressed optimism that Sabah’s tourism industry is set for a positive outlook.