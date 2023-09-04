Unity govt will not tolerate acts to incite the people, says Anwar

JOHOR BAHRU (Sept 4): The unity government will not tolerate any attempts to incite the people to cause division among the races, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said he wasn’t afraid and was open to criticism, but inciting the public to create conflict in the country’s multi-racial society was not acceptable.

“I do not agree that the Sedition Act should be used against those who criticise the Prime Minister and the government, but we will not tolerate anyone who tries to incite or slander to the point of touching on the 3R (Rulers, Race, Religion) issue… let the police take action.

“You can criticise anything and anyone… but if you use sentiments, incite Malays to hate Chinese, incite people to use religion to accuse others of infidelity… I stress that I will not tolerate it,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the Madani Unity Mega Ceramah held in conjunction with the Pulai Parliamentary by-election at Taman Uda Utama, Perling, last night.

The event was also attended by Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the PH candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat, Suhaizan Kaiat.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said the people must reject parties that only play up politics of hatred and extremism.

He said they rely on the sentiment that DAP is preventing the Unity Government from helping the people, especially the Malays, whereas DAP always supports all initiatives for the people regardless of race.

“DAP is with PH, if DAP rejects the Federal Constitution, we (PH) will fight it (DAP), if it does not accept Islam as the Federal religion, we will oppose… but instead they accept,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the Unity Government will continue to govern the country based on the Madani Economy to safeguard the welfare of the people even if the initiatives introduced are rejected or belittled by the opposition.

“Because we made these changes (policies and initiatives to help the people) they (the opposition) can’t stand it… they want to say that we (unity government) are not doing our work, when they know we are doing it.

“They can continue to dream of taking over the Federal government, at a time when the Unity Government continues to work to save the country and the people with the Madani Economy (framework),”, he said.

The Prime Minister also assured that unity government would continue to prevail for the full term based on the performance of the economy and the influx of new foreign investment into the country.

He said the success achieved in over eight months since the formation of the unity government was the result of the focus and energy of all parties involved in the government.

The by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat Simpang Jeram state seats are being held following the unexpected vacancies due to the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub – who was also the minister of domestic trade and cost of living – on July 23.

The Election Commission (EC) has set for both by-elections to be held simultaneously with early voting on Sept 5, followed by polling day on Sept 9. – Bernama