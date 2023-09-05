American, Indonesian among 10 finalists of Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023

KUCHING (Sept 5): US-born Ethan Hunt and Diah Puji Lestari of Indonesia are among the 10 finalists of Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023.

Organised by Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia (Pasima), the grand showdown for this singing competition will be staged at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre here this Oct 28.

All 10 finalists, including Hunt and Diah, will have the opportunity to become recording artistes in the Dayak music industry.

The other performers in the Top 10 line-up are Camaiellyia Edward, Avintia Lee, Darren Jaden Valentine, Owennishearer Joe, Mohd Rafiq Dahre, Nicholas Layang, Rovaldo Bong and Gilbert Annie.

They were picked among 20 who performed during the semi-finals, which took place at Langkau Arau Stutong here on Saturday night.

When met by The Borneo Post, the event’s organising coordinator Isa Lee said they never expected that foreigners would be interested in joining the competition.

“But judging from the popularity of this competition now and the acceptance of foreigners, it could one day be an international event.

“It is not impossible. However, I just hope that some corporate sponsors and the relevant ministries would come forward to help make that happen,” said Isa.

On the chance for the 10 finalists to be offered recording opportunities, he said that would be up to the recording companies.

‘Yes, I am sure they will be offered, but to be active artistes, that would depend on luck and suitability.

“The final say is still up to any of the recording companies. But at this material time, all of them would have the chance to get offers.”

Winner of Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 will walk away with RM2,500 as well as a trophy, a gif hamper and certificate.

The first and second runners-up will receive RM1,500, and RM700, respectively.

The other finalists would not be leaving empty-handed as they would be given a consolation cash prize of RM300, a trophy and a hamper each.