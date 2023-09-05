Cantonese cuisine ‘Olympics’ gathers 170 world master chefs in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 5): Some 170 international participants and 300 observers from 30 countries are taking part in the 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine at Hoi Tin Lau restaurant here today and tomorrow.

It is organised by the World Master Chef Association for Cantonese Cuisine and co-organised by Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching.

During the welcoming dinner last night, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian pointed out the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has designated Kuching as a creative city of gastronomy and Cantonese cuisine is common among city folk.

“We have to admit that Chinese cuisine can be found in all corners of the world. They do not only represent Chinese culture but also its contributions in the culinary arena,” he said.

Dr Sim shared that Sarawak is blessed with a diverse population of at least 28 ethnic groups and the state represented about 38 per cent of Malaysia’s land size despite its small population of 2.8 million.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government also highlighted the renewable energy initiatives undertaken by the state government, including hydropower, which constituted around 70 per cent of the state’s energy mix, and the production of hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel.

Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching president master chef Goh Ah Seng said organising the World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine was timely to introduce Chinese cuisine to the world, particularly with the rising status of China as an economic powerhouse on the global stage.

“Tonight, at this welcoming dinner for international and domestic participants, I hope everyone can take this opportunity to exchange ideas and most important of all, to place friendship over competition in bringing Cantonese cuisine towards a prosperous future,” he said.

Consul-general of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping said the competition can be regarded as the ‘Olympics’ for Cantonese cuisine.

He said it provides a platform to promote Chinese cuisine and its traditions to the world.

Xing also acknowledged the contributions of local food operators in promoting Chinese dishes, symbolising the close relationship that has been forged between China and Sarawak.

World Master Chef Association for Cantonese Cuisine president Yeung Wai Sing called on participants to take advantage of their time here to explore Kuching’s tourism attractions as many were visiting Sarawak for the first time.