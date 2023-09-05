China tourist drowns in Semporna boat capsize incident

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): A tourist from China drowned in a boating mishap off Pulau Timba-Timba in Semporna on Monday.

The victim was identified as Lun Bing Li, 38, from Guangdong.

He drowned when the boat he was in capsized in the sea between Pulau Timba Timba and Pulau Mataking.

The others on the ill-fated boat, eight guests of a resort in Semporna, three snorkelling guides and the boatman were rescued by the crew of another boat from the same resort.

Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim when commenting about the tragedy, explained that Pulau Timba Timba is located outside of Tun Sakaran Marine Park.

“It is beyond the jurisdiction of Sabah Parks,” he said.

It was learnt that Lun was among the resort’s guests who were taken on a snorkelling excursion to Pulau Timba Timba on Sept 4.

On the way there, the boat’s engine emitted a loud sound as if the propeller hit something submerged in the water and the boat started to sink rapidly.

Lun was said to be unable to get out of the sinking boat and attempts by the snorkelling guide to get him out failed.

The other passengers were rescued by a second boat that was travelling to the same destination.

The crew managed to get Lun to the water’s surface 10 minutes later but he was unconscious and was rushed to the Semporna district hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Police have detained four men for investigation into the incident.

Semporna police chief Superintendent Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the incident happened about 10.10am but police only received a report eight hours later.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that there were nine tourists on the boat. One of them drowned while the other eight were rescued.

Mohd Farhan said the four suspects, including a local aged 22 to 40, would be brought to a Magistrate’s Court for a remand order to help with the investigation.

The incident is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Those found guilty can be jailed for two years or fined, or both, he added.

“We advise boat owners to be more careful by preparing safety equipment such as life jackets (on their boats),” he said.

Mohd Farhan called on those with information of the incident to contact investigating officer Inspector Khadijah Mohd Seruji at 019-871 8002 or the nearest police station.