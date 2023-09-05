CIFTIS 2023: Sarawak Pavilion attracts visitors with unique offerings, investment opportunities

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Sarawak Pavilion has garnered a lot of attention at the China International Fair for Trade and Services (CIFTIS) 2023 in Beijing, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development had launched the Sarawak Pavilion at the China National Convention Centre, Beijing on Sept 2.

“The Sarawak Pavilion at CIFTIS 2023 has received overwhelming response as visitors are attracted to the unique offerings from Sarawak ranging from the investment opportunities, culture and tourism, food and beverages as well as the educational and other services offered by Sarawak,” said Awang Tengah in a statement.

Also present at the launch were Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Art Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and deputy ministers from the Ministry for International Trade, Industry and Investment, and Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Art.

CIFTIS 2023 provides opportunities for Sarawak to engage with influential global leaders, government officials, industry experts, and potential investors.

It also offers an exceptional opportunity for Sarawak to showcase its economic potential, foster business relationships, and explore avenues for collaboration with domestic and international partners.

“Over the past few years, Sarawak has been participating in hybrid mode (online and physical) due to tight border control by China during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the lifting of entry requirements, this year the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak and more than 20 state ministries and agencies represented Malaysia at this CIFTIS 2023,” said Awang Tengah.

This includes the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development, Regional Corridor Development Authority, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation and their agencies.

CIFTIS serves as a platform for international trade negotiations, cooperation, and investment in the services sector.

It attracts global participants from various industries, including finance, technology, healthcare, tourism, education, and more.

The event features high-level forums, seminars, exhibitions, and business matchmaking sessions that facilitate networking and knowledge sharing among participants to open doors for potential partnerships and collaborations.

CIFTIS 2023 is taking place till Sept 6.