Dr Mahathir should not confuse people over 3R issues, says Tiong

JOHOR BAHRU (Sept 5): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stop confusing the people, especially over 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.

Tiong, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said leaders should emulate former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who has chosen to stay out of politics in his retirement and wish the country well.

“I would like to ask Dr Mahathir to learn from Abdullah, who has chosen to keep quiet after stepping down. Until today, he has not made any noise.

“Instead, he is praying for our country. Why can’t Dr Mahathir stay quiet?” he said when speaking at a unity dinner with the Chinese community in Taman Bukit Indah here last night.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Security Minister-cum-Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan Kaiat.

Tiong, the MP for Bintulu, also said Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should not resort to religious rhetoric which can create misunderstandings as Malaysia has various races and religions.

“Now, we (also) see and hear all sorts of stories from PAS. PAS seems to be suggesting that there is only one race and one religion in Malaysia.

“Maybe Muhyiddin forgets that Malaysia is a multi-racial and -religious country and there must be mutual respect. Do not instigate people just because you want their votes,” he added.

Tiong also urged the people to give time and space to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to rejuvenate the country’s economy.

Last Saturday, Muhyiddin allegedly said at a ceramah at Dataran Utama Kempas here that it was ‘haram’ (sinful) to vote for Suhaizan in the by-election. – Bernama