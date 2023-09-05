Dr Zaliha: Health Ministry to embark on digitalisation by 2030 or earlier

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): The Health Ministry aims to embark on a digitalisation process by 2030 or before that, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the digitalisation will be throughout the whole ministry’s facilities, not only in the systems of the Health Ministry hospitals but other parts that need digitalisation to offer the best services to patients.

“Digitalising health care is one of my priorities in KKM (MOH),” she told reporters after the opening ceremony of Hospital Management Asia conference here today.

During her opening remarks, Dr Zaliha said telemedicine, electronic health records and data analytics have become essential tools in modern healthcare landscape.

She said Malaysia has recognised the importance of these technologies and has been working diligently to integrate them into the country’s healthcare system.

“These innovations not only improve patient care but also enhances the overall efficiency of healthcare delivery,” Dr Zaliha said adding that efficiency in healthcare was about maximising resources while delivering high-quality care which means reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, streamlining processes and eliminating waste.

One way to achieve this is through the digitalisation of healthcare records and the implementation of electronic health systems and by doing so it will reduce paperwork, minimise errors and improve accesibility of patient information, ultimately leading to more efficient healthcare.

The two-day conference which began today has entered its 22nd edition and attracted 1,100 participants from 28 countries worldwide. The theme for this year is “Embracing Change for More Efficient Healthcare”.

Speaking about the conference, Dr Zaliha it was a platform for the Health Ministry to learn and share new initiatives as well as share experiences in hospital management as an effort to improve health services in the country and also to strengthen the cooperation between the government and private sector.

Asked if the ministry will make the influenza vaccine compulsory as cases are rising, she replied the ministry will need to give the vaccine to the frontliners and other health workers first before making any other decision.

To a question if the Health Ministry was giving any psychological support to the family who lost six members in an accident in Segamat on Friday, Dr Zaliha said the ministry collaborated with other relevant agencies in offering support that any of the family members may need and she also met the family yesterday. — Bernama