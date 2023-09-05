Jobless Petra Jaya man fined for breaking dad’s house window

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed man RM1,500 in default three months’ jail for breaking a glass window at his father’s house.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Awang Faridd Shah Awang Zainudin, 41, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of between one year and five years, or a fine, or both.

Awang Faridd committed the offence at his father’s house in Petra Jaya here around 9am on July 24, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Awang Faridd’s wife (complainant) saw him running amok, making a mess at the house, and then shouting outside.

Similar incidents often occurred and he also hit the complainant.

The complainant and other family members said they felt threatened by his aggressive behaviour.

This led her to lodge a police report, which resulted in Awang Faridd’s arrest on the same day around 3.30pm.

The investigation found that he broke a glass window, which cost around RM200, as well as threatened the complainant.

Awang Faridd has previous criminal records involving drugs, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Awang Faridd was unrepresented by legal counsel.