Juma’ani Pavilion poised to become mass fashion production hub in Borneo

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Juma’ani Pavilion Production Centre is set to become the key driver in positioning Sarawak as a mass fashion production hub in Borneo.

In stating this, Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) general manager (Commercial) Shahren Yusri says the aim is for the production centre to develop Sarawak-made products on a wider production scale.

It is informed that Juma’ani Pavilion, touted as Sarawak’s first fashion hub that markets heritage as well as digital products and services, now serves as a centre that produces and supplies corporate clothes as well as jewellery items.

“Today, we witness Juma’ani Pavilion operating as a production centre to supply corporate clothes and uniforms including T-shirts, and also corporate gifts.

“In the last few months, we have been actively devising a strategy to develop a large-scale production hub.

“Juma’ani Pavilion Production Centre is a platform, created as an effort to position Sarawak towards becoming a mass fashion market hub,” he said in his speech for the launch of Juma’ani Pavilion Production Centre at Vista Tunku in Petra Jaya here yesterday, where Sarawak Premier’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang officiated at the event.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali was also present.

Adding on, Shahren also talked about the collaboration involving Juma’ani Pavilion and SC Will Global Trading LLP, touted as the largest clothing manufacturer, supplier and distributor in the state.

He said this cooperation would not only boost the promotion and marketing of Sarawak-made products, but would also help generate the income of the local community through the establishment of JP Sewing Squad Community – an initiative that involves the production centre hiring those who have basic sewing skills.

Under this programme, the individuals selected into ‘the squad’ would be given the opportunity to learn more specialised sewing skills.

“This is a new initiative that we are doing,” said Shahren.

“Under this initiative, we are actually opening job opportunities for our Centexs alumni, as well as individuals from the communities outside Centexs, where they can work here (Juma’ani Pavillion),” he said, adding that the production centre had set a goal of training and hiring 30 individuals a year.

“For now, we have 20 individuals in the ‘squad’. They have also been given certificates from Centexs.”

Shahren also said Centexs Commercial was collaborating with Quantum Metal Exchange Incorporated to produce gold bars, gold coins and other gold jewellery collections under the ‘Juma’ani Pavilion’ brand.

Juma’ani Pavilion is fully managed by Centexs Commercial, in collaboration with Old Kuching Smart Heritage (OKSHe).