Kelab Tenis Betong A wins 1st Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu Cup

KUCHING (Sept 5): Kelab Tenis Betong (KTB) A won the 1st Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu Cup Invitational Inter-Team Tennis Tournament after they blanked Tasik Biru (Bau) 2-0 in the final at Kompleks Tenis Betong on Sunday.

KTB A was led by captain Hasbullah Ahmad, while the team members were Patrick Siqueen, Mustakin Abu Kassim, Muhammad Hanif Pauzi, Joel Wilton Empiring, and Muhammad Abdul Qaiyyum Mohd Ali.

The team manager was Mohd Nizam Semail Abdullah, who is also Betong Tenis Club president.

Tasik Biru was represented by Kelvin Chong, Mitchell Brapui, Alister Then, Apoi Wan, Heward Engchin, Edwin Jambol, Munsang Sabai, and Bong Sian Tin.

Drawn in Group A, KTB A beat TF Rinduk (Kuching) 3-0 and Kelab Tenis Saratok (KTS) 3-0 to top the standings.

They edged Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) 2-1 in the semifinal, while Tasik Biru, who were 3-0 winners over KTB B and 2-1 winners over SLTA in the group matches, beat TF Rinduk 2-1 in the last four.

As the champions, KTB A received RM1,500, challenge trophy, and medals, while Tasik Biru received RM1,000 and medals, and joint third placings SLTA and TF Rinduk each received RM500 and medals.

The losing quarterfinalists KTS and KTB B received RM300 each.

Event patron Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu presented the prizes.