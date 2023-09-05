‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ best opportunity for Agong to experience Sarawak’s multi-cultural heritage, says State Secretary

KUCHING (Sept 5): The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to Sarawak will provide an opportunity for Their Majesties to experience Sarawak’s multi-cultural and multi-religious heritage, said Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

The State Secretary disclosed that for their majesties visit to Sarawak, the Sarawak government has arranged a wide range of programmes for Their Majesties to visit the various ethnic groups during the tour.

“Their Majesties will visit all the ethnic groups in Sarawak such as the Malays, Ibans, Bidayuhs, Chinese, Orang Ulus including the Kedayan and the Penans during ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’, starting from Lawas right up to Telok Melano, which is scheduled from Sept 7 to 13.

“This is the best opportunity for Sarawak to showcase its rich racial diversity and serve as a role model for the whole country through its religious tolerance and racial harmony,” he said when met after paying a courtesy call on acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar at the Astana here today.

He said during the journey, Their Majesties will get to mingle with people from all walks of life and have a first-hand experience of their livelihood.

“Their Majesties will also have the opportunity to see for themselves the basic needs of the rural populace such as roads, bridges, jetties and roadside stalls,” he added.

Abu Bakar, who is also chairman of the organising committee for Their Majesties’ visit to Sarawak, also said that the Sarawak government will be including some official programmes for the royal couple during their stay.

“But their visit this time is just ‘santai’ meaning not so official, as they want to reach out to the ordinary people,” he said.

He hoped that other federal leaders will follow the example shown by Their Majesties and visit the people at grassroots levels.

“To me, what His Majesty is doing now must be emulated by other top federal leaders to touch base with the rakyat in Sarawak,” he said.

The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’, which kicked off in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3 before the tour ends in Telok Melano near here on Sept 13, will record a historic moment and unique experience through a host of programmes that’s rich in customs, culture and tribal handicrafts scheduled with the people.