‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’: Public advised to prioritise safety

SANDAKAN (Sept 5): Istana Negara has advised the public to always stay on the roadside and avoid crossing the road when the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy passes through their locations to prevent untoward incidents.

It also advised the public not to inconvenience themselves waiting for the convoy, especially with young children, until late at night.

“Local authorities are urged to take effective control measures to ensure the safety of the public on the roadside,” it said in a posting on Facebook.

According to the post, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was deeply touched by the overwhelming response of the people to the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme, which is currently ongoing until Sept 13.

However, His Majesty and the organising committee were also very concerned about the safety of the public who eagerly awaited the convoy’s arrival at each planned location.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have embarked on the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour to connect with the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

The expedition will cover a distance 2,154 kilometres through the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Their Majesties’ children, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana are also part of the convoy. – Bernama