King, Queen inspect development of Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah

BELURAN (Sept 5): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who are on the “Kembara Kenali Borneo” tour were briefed about the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway project, here, today.

The royal entourage was briefed by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi at the project’s 29th work package location for the Moynod-Sapi Nangoh stretch here, before continuing with their journey to Telupid, dubbed the “Heart of Sabah”.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Nanta said he briefed Al-Sultan Abdullah on the project background and current implementation status, which is now 83 per cent completed for the 15 work packages under Phase 1A.

“Their Majesties’ first visit to check on the progress of the project truly reflects their concern for the government’s efforts to improve the infrastructure and road network in Sabah.

“The network is a catalyst for socioeconomic and industrial development as well as improving the comfort and safety of road users in the state,” he said.

On the project, Alexander said among the issues that have been identified involves the supply of bitumen, which is a crucial material for road construction, adding that the ministry has engaged in discussions with the Sabah government to address the issue.

“I understand that Sabah JKR (Public Works Department) has also held engagement sessions with the (bitumen) suppliers namely Syarikat Petroliam Bhd and Shell Malaysia to ensure that the supply remains uninterrupted,” he said, emphasising the need to improve coordination between JKR with utility companies such as Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

Nanta said he would convene all parties involved in the Pan Borneo Highway project including SESB to prevent any issues and ensure they do not recur after the appointment of contractors for the remaining 20 work packages.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah set off on a 2,154-kilometre journey from September 3 to 13 from Tawau, Sabah, via the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei before ending the tour in Telok Melano, Sarawak. — Bernama