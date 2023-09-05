Kuching, Serian continue to record unhealthy air quality, Sri Aman now at moderate level

KUCHING (Sept 5): Kuch­ing and Serian continued to record unhealthy air quality while Sri Aman’s air quality is back to moderate level as of 12pm today.

According to Department of Environment’s Air Pollutant Index of Malaysia (APIMS) website, the API readings recorded in Kuching and Serian at 12pm were both 152.

The recording was joint highest in Malaysia with Shah Alam, Selangor which also recorded 152.

An explanatory on APIMS website said unhealthy API is for readings from 101 to 200. It can worsen the health condition of high risk people who is the people with heart and lung complications.

Sri Aman’s API was 98 (moderate) at 10pm last night after recording unhealthy air quality since Friday. The API reading was 97 as of 12pm today.

Samarahan’s API reading on the other hand kept rising, and hit 100 at 11am and 12pm.

Elsewhere in Sarawak, Limbang recorded the lowest API reading at 59, Kapit 66, Sibu 72, Miri 73, Bintulu 73, Samalaju 73, Mukah 75, ILP Miri 75 and Sarikei 76.

The Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) had warned of an elevated risk of transboundary haze in the border region between West Kalimantan and western Sarawak, as less rainfall is predicted in most parts of the Borneo island during the dry season expected to peak this month.